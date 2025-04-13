19,039 Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Bought by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 289,464 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

