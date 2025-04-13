2,438 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 37.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 394.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $90.05 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

