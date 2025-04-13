3,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 369,580 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,923,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,665,000. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 348,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 163,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -130.13, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.