30,201 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.