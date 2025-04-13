382 Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

