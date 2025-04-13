3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

