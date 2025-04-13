43,768 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Marcus Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MCS opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.
About Marcus
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
