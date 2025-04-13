67,200 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Humacyte

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.