728,000 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 728,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,392,000. Vista Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VIST. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST opened at $38.04 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

