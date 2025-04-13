8,258 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000.

BATS CALF opened at $34.06 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

