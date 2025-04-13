87,437 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

