878,310 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 878,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

