Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,717 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $42,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.6 %

BEPC opened at $26.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

