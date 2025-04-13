Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

