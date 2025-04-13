Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

