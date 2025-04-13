Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $26.30 Million Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 789.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.88%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

