Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,593 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,044,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.84 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

