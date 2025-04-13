Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 134,476 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134,476 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 373,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

