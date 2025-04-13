Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 785,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 114,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

