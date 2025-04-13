Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 354,102 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.21 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
