Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

