Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.