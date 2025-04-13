Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 206,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:NVDD opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
