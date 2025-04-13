Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 176,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. RMR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

TSLS opened at $10.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

