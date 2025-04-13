Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

SWKS opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

