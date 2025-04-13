Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.