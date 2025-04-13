AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 324.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

