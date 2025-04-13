Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $49,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at $35,981,196.48. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,784,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

