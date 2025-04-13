Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 513,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

ADC stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

