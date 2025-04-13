Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 901 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Progressive comprises 0.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $275.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

