Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $5.38 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Align Technology comprises 3.0% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,392,000 after buying an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $327.49.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

