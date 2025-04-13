AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.87. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 267,275 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

