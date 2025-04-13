AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.87. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 267,275 shares traded.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
