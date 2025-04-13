Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.13. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 78,582 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

