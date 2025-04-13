Altman Advisors Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 3.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.