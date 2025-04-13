Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,130,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.16, for a total value of $22,133,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,125,777.76. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

