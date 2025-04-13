Altman Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.