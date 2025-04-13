Altman Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- What is a Dividend King?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.