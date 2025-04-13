Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 563,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 378,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of £545.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

