Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 563,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 378,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.
The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.
Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.