Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Position Boosted by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 396.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319,364 shares during the period. Amentum makes up approximately 2.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $87,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amentum by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.