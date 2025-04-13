Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $478,674,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

