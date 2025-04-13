Analyzing Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and Werner Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.42 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -9.33 Werner Enterprises $3.03 billion 0.58 $34.23 million $0.55 51.78

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werner Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Werner Enterprises 1.13% 2.27% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pamt and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pamt and Werner Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Werner Enterprises 4 8 3 0 1.93

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Werner Enterprises has a consensus target price of $35.07, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Pamt.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Pamt on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates a fleet of medium-to-long-haul vans that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; a regional short-haul fleet that provides truckload van service in the United States; and temperature-controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature-sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. This segment provides truckload services to retail distribution centers or manufacturing facilities using dry vans or trailers to transport retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 8,000 trucks, which included 7,740 company-operated, as well as 260 owned and operated by independent contractors; and 30,810 trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight trucks. As of December 31, 2023, this segment operated 35 drayage tractors and 115 delivery trucks. It also sells used trucks and trailers; and trades used trucks to original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

