APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 3,200 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $319,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 718,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,665,573.28. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.