APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 12,743 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nutanix Trading Down 4.4 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX
Nutanix Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.