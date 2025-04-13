APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

BSY stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.