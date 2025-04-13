APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
BSY stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $57.19.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
