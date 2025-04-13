APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $256.10. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $13,461,875 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

