Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.