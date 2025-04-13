Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $77.17 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

