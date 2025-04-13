Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $12.76. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 155,021 shares changing hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 514,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 321,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

