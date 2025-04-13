Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $12.76. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 155,021 shares changing hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
