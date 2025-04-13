Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in AES by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.