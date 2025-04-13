Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 47,630 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.