Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Waters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.25.

Waters Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WAT opened at $325.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.